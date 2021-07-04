BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BP to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.35.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

