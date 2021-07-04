Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives $54.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.38. 139,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -133.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,319.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $52,115.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $773,670 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,843,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,650,000 after acquiring an additional 226,091 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after acquiring an additional 62,945 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

