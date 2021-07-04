Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives C$47.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.55.

A number of research firms have commented on BLX. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

TSE BLX traded up C$1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$39.11. 394,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,191. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$31.04 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 83.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.66.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.63%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

