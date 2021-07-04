BMO Capital Markets Boosts Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target to $32.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMC. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a sell rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.38.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.