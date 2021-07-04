Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 148,995 HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 148,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. HTG Molecular Diagnostics comprises 0.2% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC owned about 2.40% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 82,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HTGM. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

HTGM opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 120.05% and a negative net margin of 261.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.