Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and $221,774.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00053319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00017761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.69 or 0.00763744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.87 or 0.07920520 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.