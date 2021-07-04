Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 90,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 45,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

JEPI opened at $60.60 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.78.

