Blair William & Co. IL Sells 133 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,638,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $9,920,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 6,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $118.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.80 and a beta of 1.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.04.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

