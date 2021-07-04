Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $42,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,770.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,798,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,611 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 957.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 35,059 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 84,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.78.

