Blair William & Co. IL Invests $91,000 in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.08% of ENDRA Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 112.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 300.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 192,372 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 399.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $1,812,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDRA stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

In related news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

