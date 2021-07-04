Blair William & Co. IL Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 1,808.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000.

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.12. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.10 and a 1-year high of $100.47.

