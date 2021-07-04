Blair William & Co. IL Has $32,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $186.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.68. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $115.62 and a 1 year high of $191.37.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.