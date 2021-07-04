Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 216,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5,854.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 32,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,615 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 155,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 61,488 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. 1.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.86 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

