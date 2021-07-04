BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE MQY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 85,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,793. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.