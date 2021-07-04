BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.52. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

