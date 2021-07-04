BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

MVT stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

