BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Announces $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.58.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

