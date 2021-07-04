BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Announces $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.58.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
