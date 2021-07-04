BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Shares of BLW opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $17.30.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
