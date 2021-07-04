BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Shares of BLW opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

