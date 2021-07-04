BlackRock Inc. Sells 17,374 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.59% of Pzena Investment Management worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 34,707 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $801.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.31. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

