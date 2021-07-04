BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Mark Stevens

Mark Stevens trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mark Stevens’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mark Stevens’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

NYSE:BLK traded up $14.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $893.63. The stock had a trading volume of 430,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $861.10. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $894.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.