BlackRock Inc. Has $13.13 Million Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 147,005.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $13,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBVA. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.13. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

