BlackRock Inc. Buys 84,218 Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.52% of First Bank worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRBA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

First Bank stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $249.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

