BlackRock Inc. Buys 15,671 Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.38% of Immunic worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 27,702 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the 4th quarter worth about $6,337,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday. Aegis started coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immunic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

In related news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMUX opened at $13.29 on Friday. Immunic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $289.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). On average, equities analysts expect that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Immunic Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

