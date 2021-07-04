BlackRock Inc. Acquires 85,295 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179 over the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.60. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $21.44.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 539.31% and a negative return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FULC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

