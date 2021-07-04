BlackRock Inc. Acquires 37,572 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 517,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,572 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $13,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 114.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 42,885 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.13. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $33.76.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

