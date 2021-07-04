BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $10.03 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.57.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
