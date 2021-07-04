BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $10.03 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.57.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

