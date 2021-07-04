BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of DSU stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.