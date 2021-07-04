BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of DSU stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $11.59.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
