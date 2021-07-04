BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Director Sells $10,197.54 in Stock

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Director Richard Cavanagh sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $10,197.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of BHK opened at $16.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
