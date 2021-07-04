BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Director Sells $10,197.54 in Stock

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Director Richard Cavanagh sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $10,197.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BHK opened at $16.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 890,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 54,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 34,063 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 109,935 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

