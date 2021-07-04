Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 11.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,283.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,433 shares in the company, valued at $9,782,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,622 shares of company stock worth $1,720,876. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.