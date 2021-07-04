Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,217 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

