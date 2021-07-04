BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Down to $48.95

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.95, but opened at $47.82. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $48.11, with a volume of 1,747 shares traded.

BJRI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.27.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 80.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $92,000.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.