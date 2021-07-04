BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Down to $48.95

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.95, but opened at $47.82. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $48.11, with a volume of 1,747 shares traded.
BJRI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.27.
In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 80.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $92,000.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.
