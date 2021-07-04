Bitradio Achieves Market Cap of $53,923.61 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $53,923.61 and $166.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00428450 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,109,570 coins and its circulating supply is 10,109,566 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

