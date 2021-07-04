Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Market Cap Hits $34,609.74

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $34,609.74 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

