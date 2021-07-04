Bitcoin Gold (BTG) One Day Volume Hits $16.48 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $849.76 million and $16.48 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $48.52 or 0.00137367 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.23 or 0.00340389 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00190304 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

