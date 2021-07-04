Birchview Capital LP Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Angion Biomedica makes up about 0.7% of Birchview Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $11,113,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGN traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 73,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,176. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $341.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

