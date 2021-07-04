Birchview Capital LP Invests $134,000 in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after buying an additional 9,133,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,597,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178,148 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 500.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,164,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 970,228 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,707.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

NASDAQ TXMD traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.12. 36,963,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,082,544. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $440.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.92.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

