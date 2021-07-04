Birchview Capital LP Buys New Shares in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXMD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,419,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,622 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 103,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,002,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 92,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.11.

TXMD traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 36,963,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,082,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

