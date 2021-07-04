Birchview Capital LP Acquires Shares of 60,615 Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Angion Biomedica comprises approximately 0.7% of Birchview Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

ANGN traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 73,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,176. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $341.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

