Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Biotricity in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BTCY opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92. Biotricity has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

