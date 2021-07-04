BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De Sells 685 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $29,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,853 shares in the company, valued at $7,649,818.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Greef Roderick De sold 5,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $168,450.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Greef Roderick De sold 10,919 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $383,038.52.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.87. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,262,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,872,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $13,648,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

