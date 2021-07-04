Bintex Futures Hits 24-Hour Volume of $656,822.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $71,131.58 and approximately $656,822.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001950 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00044541 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00141148 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00167169 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,508.57 or 1.00112924 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002915 BTC.
Bintex Futures Coin Profile
Bintex Futures Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.