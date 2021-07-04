Bintex Futures Hits 24-Hour Volume of $656,822.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $71,131.58 and approximately $656,822.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00044541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00141148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00167169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,508.57 or 1.00112924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

