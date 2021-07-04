Bintex Futures Hits 24-Hour Volume of $656,822.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001988 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $71,131.58 and approximately $656,822.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00044541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00141148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00167169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,508.57 or 1.00112924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

