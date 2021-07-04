Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Short Interest Update

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Bimini Capital Management stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Bimini Capital Management has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.53.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

