Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Short Interest Update

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Bimini Capital Management stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Bimini Capital Management has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.53.
About Bimini Capital Management
