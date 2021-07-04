Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCYC. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,716 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $55,152.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,242,303. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $787,612.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,612.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,638 shares of company stock worth $3,976,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $23,896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,577,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 139,917 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

