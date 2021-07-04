Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 3,172 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 77.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Discovery by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Discovery by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,378,000 after buying an additional 3,060,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.85. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.32.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

