Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 242 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 78.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,164,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEU opened at $316.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.98. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $306.23 and a 52 week high of $432.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.34.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $566.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

