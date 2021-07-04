Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 42.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at $1,958,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.51 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Mattel’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

