Bessemer Group Inc. Has $37,000 Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 368,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 60,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 183,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

SKM stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.99. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

