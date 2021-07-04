Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 172.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DELL opened at $99.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $3,011,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,108,645 shares of company stock worth $310,329,883 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

