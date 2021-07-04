Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 165.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

REZI opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $32.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REZI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

